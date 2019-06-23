Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Leonard H. Sharp


Leonard H. Sharp
Leonard H. Sharp Obituary
Leonard H Sharp

Clementon, formerly Haddon Heights - Leonard H. Sharp, age 64 passed away June 21, 2019. He is the son of Anna R. Sharp and the Late Frank E. Sharp, Sr. He is also survived by his wife, Dianne (nee Kennedy) and son, Brian (Michelle); his brother, Frank, Jr. (Beverly) of Collingswood and sister, Carol (Brian) Berk of Pitman; and nephews, Kyle and Sam, and nieces, Kate, Samantha and Courtney.

A graduate of Haddon Heights High School where he made many friends, Lenny went on to work in the printing industry for 30 years. He enjoyed participating in sports while growing up and followed the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers throughout his life. Music was a strong passion; he was especially a fan of the Grateful Dead.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday 10:00-11:30a.m. at EVOY- BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where a memorial service will follow 11:30a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019
