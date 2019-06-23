|
|
Leonard H Sharp
Clementon, formerly Haddon Heights - Leonard H. Sharp, age 64 passed away June 21, 2019. He is the son of Anna R. Sharp and the Late Frank E. Sharp, Sr. He is also survived by his wife, Dianne (nee Kennedy) and son, Brian (Michelle); his brother, Frank, Jr. (Beverly) of Collingswood and sister, Carol (Brian) Berk of Pitman; and nephews, Kyle and Sam, and nieces, Kate, Samantha and Courtney.
A graduate of Haddon Heights High School where he made many friends, Lenny went on to work in the printing industry for 30 years. He enjoyed participating in sports while growing up and followed the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers throughout his life. Music was a strong passion; he was especially a fan of the Grateful Dead.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday 10:00-11:30a.m. at EVOY- BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where a memorial service will follow 11:30a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019