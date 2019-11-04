|
|
Leonard J. Logan, III
Voorhees - On November 1, 2019, Leonard J. Logan, III, age 68, passed away at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden surrounded by his daughter and three nephews. A longtime resident of the Ashland section of Voorhees, Lenny was a graduate of the second class from Eastern High School in 1969 and he excelled in Psychology coursework at Camden County College in the 1980's. He served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a proud member of American Legion Post 371 in Gibbsboro Len retired as the Superintendent of Facilities and Grounds with the Cherry Hill Public School System. He was a compassionate man and loved his family dearly, always going above and beyond the duty of father, uncle, son, brother, and husband. Lenny had a deep appreciation for nature and exploring the great outdoors which he shared with his family. He loved learning and reading in order to have a deeper understanding of many topics including philosophy and psychology. Lenny enjoyed baseball (e.g., playing, watching, coaching) and was an avid Phillies fan (and Eagles fan). Len appreciated an eclectic array of music spanning many decades and genres including blues, rock and roll, jazz, funk, folk, and soul; he also taught himself how to play guitar while in high school and advanced his guitar skills while stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado.
Len is the beloved father of Sarah Mae Logan of Runnemede. He is the devoted brother of Anna Zink, Michael, and Josef Kleer. Len is the loving uncle and father figure to Paul Hood, James Hood, and Jason Hood. He is the adorned uncle of several other nieces and nephews and will be missed by many cousins and extended family. Len was predeceased by his first wife, Ellyn (nee Egbert) and the second love of his life, Carolyn (nee Kelly) along with his younger brother, Jimmy, his friend and brother-in-law, Edward Zink, and his loving parents, Leonard J. Jr., his mother, Ruth (nee Keller) and his adopted mother, Emma Jean (nee Fitzpatrick).
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, November 7th from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ where his Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lenny's memory to U.S. Vets at www.usvetsinc.org which is the nation's largest non-profit organization whose mission is to provide comprehensive services to homeless and at-risk veterans across the country. Donations may also be made in Lenny's memory to Autism New Jersey at www.autismnj.org or 609-588-8200 ext 48, as Len was extremely interested in psychology and proud of the work of his daughter as a Behavior Analyst.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019