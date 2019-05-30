Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ The King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sczechowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard J. Sczechowicz Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard J. Sczechowicz Jr. Obituary
Leonard J. Sczechowicz, Jr.

Mullica Hill, NJ - On May 28, 2019; Age 63; Beloved husband of Susan (nee Noveral); Devoted father of Jaclyn (Jonathan) Chrysler of Mullica Hill and Leonard, J. III of San Diego, CA; Treasured grandfather of Cailin Pearl and Jonathan, Jr. Chrysler; Loving brother of John (Janice) Sczechowicz of Haddonfield and Margaret (James) Montemurro of Margate; Dear uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Leonard's family will greet friends on Friday, May 31st, 9-10:45 AM at Christ The King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now