|
|
Leonard J. Sczechowicz, Jr.
Mullica Hill, NJ - On May 28, 2019; Age 63; Beloved husband of Susan (nee Noveral); Devoted father of Jaclyn (Jonathan) Chrysler of Mullica Hill and Leonard, J. III of San Diego, CA; Treasured grandfather of Cailin Pearl and Jonathan, Jr. Chrysler; Loving brother of John (Janice) Sczechowicz of Haddonfield and Margaret (James) Montemurro of Margate; Dear uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Leonard's family will greet friends on Friday, May 31st, 9-10:45 AM at Christ The King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019