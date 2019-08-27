|
Leonard Sowden
Mt. Ephraim - Leonard Sowden, age 78, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Len was a lifetime member of MEPRI. He loved to garden and travel to Maine and the seashore.
Devoted husband to the late Lillian Sowden. Survived by his loving girlfriend Debbie Kozaiski. Devoted father to Ann Cifuni (J.R.), Duane, Dana Aversa (John), and Debbie (Brad). Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joel LeMaire (Joanne), Thomas Sowden (Ellie) and the late Robert Sowden. Brother in law of Wayne Heimbacher (Barbara). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on August 28, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org. To see Leonard's tribute page, please visit milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019