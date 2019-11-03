|
|
Leonardo L. Patti
Cherry Hill, NJ - Leonardo L. Patti, age 96 yrs. of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away October 31, 2019. Loving father to Diane Gaskill and her husband Glenn of Pennsville, NJ and Grandson Dr. Neil Gaskill and his wife Christin of Millsboro DE. 2 Great Grandchildren Luke and Emma Gaskill. One Brother Dr. Charles (Chap) of Voorhees, NJ. 2 nieces Kathleen Haines and Karen Notaro. 1 nephew Michael DiGennaro. Predeceased by his sister, Mary Notaro.
Mr. Patti started his music career with a radio music program with a good friend Ernie at age 16. He performed at many South Jersey venues including the Jersey shore area for many years. He was a member of the Musician's Union 802. Mr. Patti also taught music at NJ School of Music in Medford, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Thurdsay, Nov. 7, 11 to 12 noon at
Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 noon. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Ave. NY, NY 10065, www.mskcc.org.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME
Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019