Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ The King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ The King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonardo Patti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonardo L. Patti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonardo L. Patti Obituary
Leonardo L. Patti

Cherry Hill, NJ - Leonardo L. Patti, age 96 yrs. of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away October 31, 2019. Loving father to Diane Gaskill and her husband Glenn of Pennsville, NJ and Grandson Dr. Neil Gaskill and his wife Christin of Millsboro DE. 2 Great Grandchildren Luke and Emma Gaskill. One Brother Dr. Charles (Chap) of Voorhees, NJ. 2 nieces Kathleen Haines and Karen Notaro. 1 nephew Michael DiGennaro. Predeceased by his sister, Mary Notaro.

Mr. Patti started his music career with a radio music program with a good friend Ernie at age 16. He performed at many South Jersey venues including the Jersey shore area for many years. He was a member of the Musician's Union 802. Mr. Patti also taught music at NJ School of Music in Medford, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Thurdsay, Nov. 7, 11 to 12 noon at

Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 noon. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In Lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Ave. NY, NY 10065, www.mskcc.org.

HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME

Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -