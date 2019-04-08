|
Leonor R. Neves
Haddon Heights - On April 6, 2019, Leonor R. Neves (nee Paiva), age 87, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Born and raised in Portugal, Leonor immigrated to Philadelphia at the age of 11 and settled in South Philadelphia. Leonor moved to Runnemede over 45 years ago and lived there until moving in with her daughter in Haddon Heights several years ago. Leonor touched everyone she met and will be deeply missed by the many friends she had met in her life, especially those in the Runnemede Senior Citizens Club and those in Haddon Heights who knew her as Vo Vo.
Leonor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Valentim Neves and her brother, Antonio Paiva. She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Lisa Sheehan and son-in-law, Kevin; her granddaughters, Cailin and Emma; her sister-in-law, Maria Adelaide Paiva; her niece, Tonie (Mark) Rinaldi as well as her great nephews, Alexander and Christopher.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday morning from 8:30 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Teresa R.C. Church (Holy Child Parish), 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede. Interment following mass will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Interfaith Caregivers of Haddonfield, Inc, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 8, 2019