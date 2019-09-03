Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Leora Stauts
Leora C. "Lee" Stauts


1943 - 2019
Leora C. "Lee" Stauts Obituary
Leora C. "Lee" Stauts

Oaklyn - On August 28, 2019, of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 75 years. Beloved wife of 55 years to William T. Stauts, III. Dear mother of Jeffrey (Kimberly), Eric (Nicole) and Craig (Amy). Loving grandmother of Kyra, Dayna, Andrew, Nathan, Riley and Reagan. Sister of the late Dorothy Katz.

Lee enjoyed being a homemaker for her family. She was a longtime employee of Kenmac Flowers, Collingswood, NJ. She was also a lifelong pet lover and contributed to various animal organizations.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter, 9140 Pennsauken Highway C, Pennsauken, NJ 08110. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 3, 2019
