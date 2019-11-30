Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Leroy Hand
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
350 Provinceline Road
Wrightstown, NJ
1933 - 2019
Leroy Hand

Voorhees Twp. - On November 15, 2019, Age 86. Formerly of Atco, Ventnor and Atlantic City. U.S. Army Military Honors Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 am in Chapel at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery: 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Leroy Hand. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through:

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
