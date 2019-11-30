|
Leroy Hand
Voorhees Twp. - On November 15, 2019, Age 86. Formerly of Atco, Ventnor and Atlantic City. U.S. Army Military Honors Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 am in Chapel at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery: 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Leroy Hand. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through:
McCANN-HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME:
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019