Les W. Gant Sr.
1928 - 2020
Les W. Gant Sr.

Les W. Gant Sr. born September 26, 1928 passed away September 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Les is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Doris Gant. Also survived by his daughter Nancy Atwood and her husband David of Cape Coral Florida, his grandson Michael Prickett Jr. of North Carolina. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Les was a devoted fire fighter of over 20 years to the Runnemede fire department in New Jersey. Les was predeceased in death by his son Les W. Gant Jr. A private ceremony will be held at the Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral Florida. In leu of flowers please make a donation to your local fire department.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coral Ridge Funeral Home
950 Chiquita Blvd. S
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
2392830540
