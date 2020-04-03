|
|
Leslie A. "Les" Walker
Stratford - On March 31, 2020, "Les," age 87. Beloved husband of Margaret Walker (nee McCreary). Survived by children W. Ronald (Donna) Walker of Mt. Ephraim, Alan (Bonnie) Walker of Greenwood, DE, and Nancy Bourgeois of Severna Park, MD; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Les served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and spent his entire career at the RCA Corporation in Moorestown, NJ. Rising through the ranks into management, he worked on many important civilian and military projects including the AEGIS missile defense system which protected our ships at sea. He was most proud of his work on the Lunar Module rendezvous radar system which played a pivotal role in man's first landing on the moon. He was also a member of Stratford United Methodist Church and the Atco Senior Citizens Club. Regrettably, the service must be limited to immediate family members due to social distancing regulations ordered by the governor of New Jersey. The family is planning a memorial service later in the spring when these regulations are lifted. Arrangements under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Stratford United Methodist Church, 122 Union Ave., Stratford, NJ 08084 and/or , 20 Washington Place, Newark, NJ, 07102. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020