Leslie J. "Les" Jandoli
Marlton - Leslie J. "Les" Jandoli, of Marlton NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in Orange, NJ to Leslie and Eleanor Jandoli, Les was a graduate of Notre Dame University and Rutgers Law School, and practiced law in Haddonfield for 30 years.
Les enjoyed traveling, sports, and most importantly, spending time with his family. Beloved husband of 27 years to Karin A. (nee Stanton), loving father of Christopher (Kristen) Jandoli and Elizabeth (Kojlia Bartscherer) Jandoli, and dear step-father to Paula (John) Latvenas and Christopher (Erica) Oake.
Cherished grandfather of Annie, Lucy and Nick Jandoli, Julia and Jenna Latvenas, Corbin and Isla Oake and Francis Bartscherer. Brother of Margaret (William) Ramus and Kathy (Richard) Moralle. Les is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and the many friends who valued his wisdom and guidance.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, January 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Givnish of Marlton 398 East Main Street. His memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital @stjude.org
