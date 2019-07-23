Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Leslie M. Epley


1946 - 2019
Leslie M. Epley Obituary
Leslie M. Epley

Lindenwold - On July 21, 2019, Leslie, age 73. Survived by her brother Nelson (Eileen) Epley of Berlin, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Leslie worked for First Peoples Bank in Haddon Twp. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday morning 10:30-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the United Cerebral Palsy Association, 102 E. Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19118 (www.blossomphiladelphia.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019
