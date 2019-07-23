|
Leslie M. Epley
Lindenwold - On July 21, 2019, Leslie, age 73. Survived by her brother Nelson (Eileen) Epley of Berlin, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Leslie worked for First Peoples Bank in Haddon Twp. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday morning 10:30-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the United Cerebral Palsy Association, 102 E. Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19118 (www.blossomphiladelphia.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019