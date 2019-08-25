|
|
Lester Skalkowski
Cherry Hill - On August 23, 2019, of Cherry Hill. Age 95.
Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Reklewski) for 72 years. Loving father of Robert (Beverly) Skalkowski, Gary (Denise) Skalkowski and Sandy (Dennis) Fay. Proud grandfather of Laura Kelley, Audrey Mendiola, Chelsea and Morgan Skalkowski, Ian and Kevin Fay. Great grandfather of Megan and Joshua Kelley and Isko Mendiola. Survived by ten nieces and nephews.
Mr. Skalkowski was employed by Garlock Corp. for 19 years and Ethylene Atlantic for 31 years as a Quality Control Supervisor. Lester was a dedicated veteran that served in North Africa, Algeria and Italy in the US Army. He resided in Cherry Hill for 55 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration, Thursday 10:00 - 11:30 AM at Holy Eucharist Parish, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:30 AM. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Lester's memory can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019