Letitia M. McNally
Cherry Hill - On March 10, 2020. Age 62. Letitia worked for many years as a Registered Nurse with the Philadelphia Nursing Home in Philadelphia.
Burial will be private at the family's convenience. There will be no visitation or service.
McCANN-HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME:
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020