MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Letitia McNally
Letitia M. McNally

Letitia M. McNally Obituary
Letitia M. McNally

Cherry Hill - On March 10, 2020. Age 62. Letitia worked for many years as a Registered Nurse with the Philadelphia Nursing Home in Philadelphia.

Burial will be private at the family's convenience. There will be no visitation or service. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Letitia M. McNally. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
