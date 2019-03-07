Services
Lillia Jean Gray


Lillia Jean Gray Obituary
Lillia Jean Gray

West Palm Beach, FL - Lillia Jean (Gerlock) Gray born 19 May 1929 in Swedesboro, N.J. passed away on December 20, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She and her late husband Warren H. Gray moved to Florida in 1983.

Lillia was predeceased by her parents, Walter G. and Lillia (Reader) Gerlock, brothers, Walter, Lawrence and Gerald Gerlock, husbands Earl R. Shoemaker and Warren H. Gray.

She is survived by daughters: Linda Phillips, Lakeland, Fl., Jane (Bill) Shore Boynton Beach Fl., Cathy (Greg) Claycamp, Waynesville NC, son: Doug (Teresa) Gray, Hilton Head, SC; sisters: Helen (Prentiss) Larrabee, Roberta Olivarez, brother: Michael (Leyla) Gerlock, Five grand children. Her four great grandsons always brought her joy, smiles and laughter.

Graveside services will be March 8 2019 Colestown Cemetery, Kings Highway Cherry Hill at 11 A.M.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Lillia's name to Trustbridge Hospice of West Palm Beach.County 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019
