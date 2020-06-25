Lillian D. Lupinacci
1935 - 2020
Lillian Lupinacci, age 84, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Lil battled with dementia over the latter part of her life. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (nee Pirocchi) Lupinacci. Devoted sister of Rose Conley (Frank), Joseph Lupinacci (Cathy), and the late Eleanor Patrick. Dear aunt of Paul (Tonya) and Robert (Lisa) and great aunt of Kaitlin, Nicholas, Dominic, Alex, and Zachary. Lillian dedicated her life as a Catholic school instructor. She taught in the Catholic school system for 45 years. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lillian Lupinacci's memory to St. Teresa Regional School, 27 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
