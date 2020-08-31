Lilly "Lillian" Jordan
Moorestown, NJ - Lilly May Jordan, (nee Steventon), age 95, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in Moorestown, New Jersey with her daughter Barbara at her side. Lilly was predeceased by the love of her life, James T. Jordan Jr., after they enjoyed 73 years of a happy marriage. Beloved mother of Barbara May Jordan and her husband Gerald T. Fisher, Sheryl Lynn Jordan, deceased, and Carolyn Lee Berger and her husband Stephen Berger. Much loved grandmother of Todd Knorr and his wife Gina, Brett Berger, Brandon Berger, deceased, Jordan DiMedio and her husband Joe Fasula, Jillian DiMedio and her husband Zachary Channing, and Jason DiMedio and his partner Nikki Morehouse. Great grandmother of Madden Knorr, Samantha Fasula, Ryan Fasula, Wyatt Fasula and Sierra Channing. Dear sister of the late Harry Joseph Steventon, Ida May Moore and Kathryn Marie Harris. Lilly was also dearly loved by her caregiver Maria Alvarado, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Lilly was known for her unconditional love to her husband, family, and friends and for the sense of peace she carried in her heart. She enjoyed her love of music, in particular The Lawrence Welk Show, and her love of family even until the evening she passed. Lilly was most proud of her marriage of 73 years to her husband James and spoke often of traveling to Colorado to marry James when he was honorably serving his country during World War ll. Lillian and James relocated from Colorado to southern New Jersey to raise their family. Lilly worked for the Internal Revenue Service, and later was the co-owner and Vice President of Lake Lonnie in Delran NJ, and JATE Building Company of Merchantville and Delran, New Jersey. She was active in Calvary Community Church before joining First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown. She was active in many church and community activities throughout her years and even enjoyed the Evergreen Seniors Women's Club of Moorestown NJ the year before she passed. She will be most remembered for her quiet dignity, strength of courage and faith and for living a life that represented peace and love… a quiet, gentle person who was known to steady and strengthen those who were with her.
Service and Interment were held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice 3906 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 or the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, 101 Bridgeboro Rd. Moorestown, NJ 08057
