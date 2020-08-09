Lillian K. Small
Blackwood - Lillian K. Small (nee Kohout), on August 8, 2020 of Runnemede. Age 85. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Lillian (nee Covely) Kohout. Devoted mother of John (Michele), Tom (Erin), LeeAnne (Patrick) and Lauren (Jeff). Loving grandmother of Brett, Brielle, Logan, Brad, Marisa, Brady, Zach, Ryan and Dylan. Cherished great grandmother of Landon and Luca. Survived by many wonderful lifelong friends, especially the Audubon lunch Crew. Lillian's greatest achievement in life was raising her 4 children and watching her grandchildren excel in life. She was most passionate about sports, whether it was her children, grandchildren, or any sporting event. Lillian lead the 1st 4th of July parade in Runnemede. She was a graduate of Audubon High School class of 1953 where she earned 14 varsity letters, in softball, field hockey, cheerleading, basketball and was 13th in class with academic courses. Lillian attended Pierce Business College and graduated 1st in class at night while working at Philadelphia Electric Company. She worked for the 1st Christian TV station and attended Philadelphia Bible college and took some courses at Temple Univ. Lillian played basketball in boathouse row, first time playing full court, as tikes were different in High School. She played softball for 10 years on club team SJ Starlettes and was one of the top players in SJ and was inducted into SJ Hall of Fame for softball in 1996. She was the Commissioner of girls softball in Philadelphia. Lillian taught Sunday school for a number of years at Trinity Lutheran Church which she attended since she was 2 years old and was the Christian Endeavor teacher for youth group and the high school group at the church. She was the Commissioner of the Girls Cheerleading and Pom poms for Runnemede Owls and she was the 1st Boys Little League coach, won the championship and became the manager. There will be viewing from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am Friday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lillian's name to Runnemede VFW. Attn. Sam Sampolski. 600 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
