Lillian Kropkof
(nee Rosenfield), on December 7, 2019. Age 95. Loving mother of Ellen McKeeta (Brian), Howard Kropkof (Kathy) and Bill Kropkof (Erin Cihak). Devoted grandmother of Josh and Ben. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
Lillian will be remembered by family and friends as a loving, kind and devoted person who shared her joy of life and fun loving spirit with all. It was in Lillian's heart and soul to live a life that took her down a path to become a caring, dedicated wife and mother, grandmother, aunt and true friend.
A woman of strength, dignity and faith, Lillian took great pleasure in the pleasure of others, often cooking for and hosting family gatherings so all could share their joy and precious time together.
Over the years Lillian did occasionally find time for herself as she enjoyed reading as well as crossword puzzles; had fun with friends while playing Mah Jongg, meeting the challenge of an AC slot machine or two and for family card games. It was always about spending and enjoying time with family and friends. Lillian - mom, nanie, aunt and friend will live forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday 1:30 - 3:00 pm at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. (Turnersville). Funeral Service 3:00 pm. Interment Thursday 11:00 am Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Ridgeway, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made Hillel International, Charles and Lynn Schusterman International Center, Arthur and Rochelle Belfer Building, 800 Eighth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001-3724 or at hillel.org
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019