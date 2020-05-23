|
Lillian M Koselinski
Bellmawr -
On May 18, 2020, Lillian M. Kolesinski (nee Collins), age 76 years, of Bellmawr, NJ. Beloved wife of Joseph W. Sr. Devoted mother of Marjorie Maiese, Joseph Kolesinski, (Anna Marie), Renee' Herrell, Anneliese Stackhouse, and stepson, William Kolesinski (Laura). Loving sister of James Lee Collins, Alfred Stetser, Grover Stetser, George Collins, William Collins, Myrtle Susan Collins, and Joseph Collins. Lillian is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her sons, James Kolesinski and John Kolesinski; brother, Walter J. Collins; sister, Linda Stetser; three grandsons, and one great grandson.
Lillian was a book keeper for Philadelphia National Bank for many years. She loved taking care of children during her time employed at Kids Castle. She was a former member of the Westbrook Bowling League. She is fondly remembered for her selfless heart and always taking care of people. She was referred to as Mom K. or Aunt Lil by many, even by those that weren't actually related. That's who she was, she had a soft spot in her heart for anyone that needed help in any way, and gave all she had to give.
She provided childcare for anyone who needed it, for as long as she was able. She just adored children, and wanted them to know they were cared for and loved, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She looked forward to celebrating holidays with her family, and did all she could to make them special. Every Sunday she prepared a traditional dinner of Spaghetti and Meatballs for her entire family.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106.
Published in Courier-Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020