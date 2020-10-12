Lillian Olivo
Stratford - (nee DiDomenico) Age 89 of Stratford, NJ passed away on October 11, 2020 peacefully at home with her loving family by her bed side. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Donna Gibbons (the late August), Marie (Lawrence) Verzilli and the late Charles Olivo (Laura). Loving grandmother of Melissa (Mike), Michael, Charles (Bistra), Nicholas, Gabriella (William) and Anthony, Gigi to Olivia Rae and Great Grandmother to Avanna and Mila. Dear sister to the late Adrian DiDomenico (Ruth) Also, survived by many nieces and nephews.
Lillian loved her family. She was always the happiest when everyone was around especially the little ones. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with her whole family and anyone else that walked through the door. She would feel insulted if you did not eat one of her meatball sandwiches "lol'. She worked for the Camden County Probation Department for 25 years. She also, loved to sing. She was a proud member of the Chorus Group 'Ham 'N' Eggers, who were featured on the Al Alberts Showcase. She was a loving and caring woman that always put her family in front of herself.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Thursday evening from 7 to 9 pm and Friday morning from 9:15am to 10:15am at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning 11:00am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers Lillian requested memorial contributions in her memory to The Olivo Family Trust, 301 NE Atlantic Ave., Magnolia, NJ 08049.