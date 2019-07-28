|
|
Lillian R. Priebs
Audubon Park - Lillian R. Priebs (nee Lobo) of Audubon Park, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday July 14, 2019 at the age of 86.
Beloved wife of the late John C. Priebs Sr. Cherished daughter of the late Alfonso & Rita Lobo. Devoted mother of Kathy Lee (Michael) Andersch, Melva (Pat) Romano, John (Mary) Priebs, and James (Jody) Priebs, and daughter in law Cheryl Madonna. She was predeceased by 3 precious sons, Allen Priebs, Eric Priebs and Baby John Priebs. Dear sister of Ruthie & Ronnie and predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters. Loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Lillian was devoted to her husband, moving from California to NJ in 1954, to raise her family. She was a lifetime employee of the US Postal service until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, Civil War reenactments, the outdoors, all kinds of music, Yahtzee, crossword puzzles, and Bingo. She had a great sense of humor and brought much fun and many laughs to her family. She will be missed by all.
Family & friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation on Tuesday July 30, 2019 10:00 to 11:00 am at Blake-Doyle Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Lillian on Blake-Doyle.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019