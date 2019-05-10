Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Lillian Virginia "Ginger" Greenwood Obituary
Lillian Virginia "Ginger" Greenwood

Somerdale - (nee Henning) age 76, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry H. Greenwood, Sr. Mother of Harry H. Jr. (Diane), Kelly Ann (Kenneth) Meade, George (Dawn), and the late Jennifer Madden. Grandmother of Kaitlyn, Brandon, Nicole, Zachary, Austin, Emily, Amanda, and Sean. Great-grandmother of Kenley. Sister of Sandra English, Allen and John Henning.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Monday, May 13th 10am-12pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service 12pm. Burial following in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Please share condolences at www.Zale FuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 10 to May 11, 2019
