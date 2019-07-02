Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
For more information about
Linda Johnston
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda C. Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda C. Johnston Obituary
Linda C. Johnston

Haddon Twp. - Linda passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on June 30, 2019, at the age of 75. Predeceased by former husband and loving father of her children, Edward J. "Bud" Johnston. Loving mother of Diana L. Johnston of Laurel Springs, Kathleen M. (nee Johnston) Monroe (Brian) of Bellmawr and Joseph D. Johnston (Gia) of Haddon Township. Dear sister of Diane Ryan (Lee), Russell Noe (Carole), Thomas Noe (Anne), the late Nancy Mitchell and Janet Staley (John). Devoted Grandmother "Moo" of Erica, Gabrielle, Austin, Brianna, Aaron, Caitlin, Aidan and Tyler. Great Grandmother of 5. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, family, friends and dearest friend, Bruce D. Gooberman. Linda was 1962 graduate of Audubon High School. She was a dedicated office manager at Merchantville Pediatrics for just under 30 years. She loved the beach, traveling and her music. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Visitation Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now