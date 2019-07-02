|
Linda C. Johnston
Haddon Twp. - Linda passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on June 30, 2019, at the age of 75. Predeceased by former husband and loving father of her children, Edward J. "Bud" Johnston. Loving mother of Diana L. Johnston of Laurel Springs, Kathleen M. (nee Johnston) Monroe (Brian) of Bellmawr and Joseph D. Johnston (Gia) of Haddon Township. Dear sister of Diane Ryan (Lee), Russell Noe (Carole), Thomas Noe (Anne), the late Nancy Mitchell and Janet Staley (John). Devoted Grandmother "Moo" of Erica, Gabrielle, Austin, Brianna, Aaron, Caitlin, Aidan and Tyler. Great Grandmother of 5. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, family, friends and dearest friend, Bruce D. Gooberman. Linda was 1962 graduate of Audubon High School. She was a dedicated office manager at Merchantville Pediatrics for just under 30 years. She loved the beach, traveling and her music. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Visitation Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 8 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 2, 2019