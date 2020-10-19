1/
Linda C. Lathrop
1949 - 2020
Linda C. Lathrop

Marlton - Lynda (Cusintine) Lathrop of Marlton died peacefully, surrounded by her children, on October 17, 2020. She now joins her beloved Frank (d. December 24, 2014) in heaven. She is survived by her two children Justin (Jennifer) Lathrop and Melissa (Zachary) Safos and 5 grandchildren Adella, Francesca, Samuel, William and Toula. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Friday October 23, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (Food Pantry in memo) (61 NJ-70 E, Marlton, NJ 08053).






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
