Linda D. Sherry


1947 - 2019
Linda D. Sherry Obituary
Linda D. Sherry

Haddon Township - Linda D. Sherry (nee Dewey) age 72 passed away December 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Raymond A. Sherry, her son, Beau (Shanon) Sherry, and her daughter, Kristen (David) Kandel, and was predeceased by her son, Sonny. She was the proud grandmother of Brady, Lucah and Reese Sherry, and Cole, Logan and Riley Kandel. She also leaves a dear sister, Diane Nastinski, sister-in-law, Laraine Clements, brother-in-law, Martin J. Sherry and cousins, Sharon and Sandy.

A graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School and Chestnut Hill College, Linda became an educator who spent most of her career in the West Deptford School District. She derived great satisfaction and joy as an educator and helping children. In addition to her hobbies of doll-making and crocheting, she enjoyed the theater, movies, dancing and TV dramas. Her family brought her great happiness; she especially relished time with her grandchildren. She was a very independent woman of exceptional loyalty.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday 11:00a.m. to 12:30p.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights NJ. Her Service will follow at 12:30p.m.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
