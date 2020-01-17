|
|
Linda Dare
Telford - Mrs. Linda Dare, age 64, Telford, passed away Thursday January 16, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Dare was a native of Philadelphia PA, and the daughter of the late John and Marcella Zionkofski Orsino.
Survivors include her husband Frederik Dare, daughters and son-in-law, Melinda Beschen, Tammy and John Saults, son and daughter-in-law, Alfred and Jennifer Orsino, grandchildren, Rose Orsino, Jose Morales, Destiny Morales, Alyssa Orsino, Alfred Orsino, Kayla Greenway, and Gaige Greenway; brothers, Jimmy Sylvester, and Johnny Sylvester, sister, Elena Sylvester.
The family will receive family and friends Sunday January 19, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.
Because of Linda's love of children, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude's Research Center, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020