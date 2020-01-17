Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home
Linda Dare

Linda Dare Obituary
Linda Dare

Telford - Mrs. Linda Dare, age 64, Telford, passed away Thursday January 16, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Dare was a native of Philadelphia PA, and the daughter of the late John and Marcella Zionkofski Orsino.

Survivors include her husband Frederik Dare, daughters and son-in-law, Melinda Beschen, Tammy and John Saults, son and daughter-in-law, Alfred and Jennifer Orsino, grandchildren, Rose Orsino, Jose Morales, Destiny Morales, Alyssa Orsino, Alfred Orsino, Kayla Greenway, and Gaige Greenway; brothers, Jimmy Sylvester, and Johnny Sylvester, sister, Elena Sylvester.

The family will receive family and friends Sunday January 19, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

Because of Linda's love of children, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude's Research Center, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the Dare family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
