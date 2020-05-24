Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Maher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Dorothy Maher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Dorothy Maher Obituary
Linda Dorothy Maher

Burlington - Linda Dorothy Maher, age 73, of Burlington, NJ, passed away May 22nd, 2020.

Linda was born in Brooklyn, NY, and resided in Mt. Olive, NJ, before moving to Burlington, NJ. She was the secretary for the Mt. Olive Board of Education. In her free time she enjoyed playing mahjong. She was a member of the Ambassadors, Red Hats of Wetherby, Spanish Club, and Bocce Ball Group. Above all else, she cherished time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Maher. She is survived by her children Dr. John J. Maher, Dr. Michael L. Maher, and Catherine M. Marone; her grandchildren, Riley Maher, Caley Maher, Victoria Maher, Natasha Maher, John Marone, and Angelina Marone; her sisters, Patricia Eilender, and Marion McGrath.

Out of concern for public health and safety, all services will be private.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -