Linda Dorothy Maher
Burlington - Linda Dorothy Maher, age 73, of Burlington, NJ, passed away May 22nd, 2020.
Linda was born in Brooklyn, NY, and resided in Mt. Olive, NJ, before moving to Burlington, NJ. She was the secretary for the Mt. Olive Board of Education. In her free time she enjoyed playing mahjong. She was a member of the Ambassadors, Red Hats of Wetherby, Spanish Club, and Bocce Ball Group. Above all else, she cherished time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Maher. She is survived by her children Dr. John J. Maher, Dr. Michael L. Maher, and Catherine M. Marone; her grandchildren, Riley Maher, Caley Maher, Victoria Maher, Natasha Maher, John Marone, and Angelina Marone; her sisters, Patricia Eilender, and Marion McGrath.
Out of concern for public health and safety, all services will be private.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2020