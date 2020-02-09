|
Linda Haines
Williamstown - Haines, Linda (nee Creitz) age 65, of Williamstown, NJ passed away surrounded by her family on February 7, 2020. Linda is survived by her loving children; Tracie (Joshua) Alvarez of Sicklerville, and Kevin Haines, also of Sicklerville. Linda is also survived by her loving grandchildren Evan, Shaun and Mason Alvarez, along with her sister Debbie (Wally) Hagen.
Linda so loved her family and immensely adored her three grandsons. Linda was a Dental Assistant at West Berlin Dental and was avid about yard sales and never missed an opportunity to check one out.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday evening, February 13, from 6 PM to 8 PM at The Funeral Manor, 1585 Hider Ln., Gloucester Twp. 08021. Interment is at the convenience of the family.
The family requests donations given in Linda's name be directed to the Glioblastoma Foundation website. For Condolences, please visit thefuneralmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020