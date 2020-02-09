Services
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Funeral Manor
1585 Hider Ln.
Gloucester Twp., NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Haines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Haines Obituary
Linda Haines

Williamstown - Haines, Linda (nee Creitz) age 65, of Williamstown, NJ passed away surrounded by her family on February 7, 2020. Linda is survived by her loving children; Tracie (Joshua) Alvarez of Sicklerville, and Kevin Haines, also of Sicklerville. Linda is also survived by her loving grandchildren Evan, Shaun and Mason Alvarez, along with her sister Debbie (Wally) Hagen.

Linda so loved her family and immensely adored her three grandsons. Linda was a Dental Assistant at West Berlin Dental and was avid about yard sales and never missed an opportunity to check one out.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday evening, February 13, from 6 PM to 8 PM at The Funeral Manor, 1585 Hider Ln., Gloucester Twp. 08021. Interment is at the convenience of the family.

The family requests donations given in Linda's name be directed to the Glioblastoma Foundation website. For Condolences, please visit thefuneralmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -