Linda J. Maratea
Ocean Pines, MD - Linda Jean Maratea, age 71, (nee Morgan) of Ocean Pines, MD formerly of Merchantville, NJ moved from this life early Tuesday morning September 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband and love of her life for 53 years James M. Maratea, and children Jenny A. Karpinski (Jim), Jill M. Forte (Michael) and Patrick J. Maratea (Elizabeth). She was the adored grandmother of Elizabeth, Julia, Francesca and Lainey. She is survived by her brother Bruce Morgan and was predeceased by a brother Daniel Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited to gather will her family on Friday evening from 7:00-9:00 PM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Peter Church 43 W. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. (www.allowayfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019