|
|
Linda Jane Geissler Wood
Brewster, MA - Linda Jane Geissler Wood, 68, of Brewster, MA is at peace after a long and hard-fought battle with scleroderma and pulmonary arterial hypertension. She is survived by her adoring family, including husband of 46 years, Richard; daughter Meredith and her husband Mark of Stow, MA; daughter Emily of Chicago, IL; a large extended family including Julie (Ken) Marks of Norfolk, VA; Richard "Hank" (Paula) Geissler of Louisville, KY; Janet (Mayer) Geissler of Lexington, KY; Jill (Rich) Kemner of Westmont, NJ; Jeffrey (Trish) Geissler of Melbourne Beach, FL; Eric (Maryann) Geissler of Westmont, NJ; Christopher (Dianne) Geissler of Haddon Heights, NJ; and Amy (Brian) Whilldin of Cherry Hill, NJ; plus countless dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Richard Henry and Betty Jane (Kellerman) Geissler.
Linda was a graduate of Haddon Township High School '68 and Douglass College '72, where she and Richard first met while on their way home from a Rutgers football game during the fall semester of their freshman year. She began her career at Harvey Industries, and later went on to serve in a variety of capacities across 20 years with the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.
She was passionate about music and the arts, enjoyed cooking and baking for old and new friends alike, and threw Christmas parties that were the stuff of legends. She was quick to lend support to those in need and had an uncanny knack for finding the good in any situation. She was a fiercely devoted wife, a staunch advocate for her daughters, and a tremendous caretaker of the many rescue dogs that found their way into the Wood household over the years.
Our world was a brighter place because she was in it. In lieu of flowers, Richard and the girls ask that those who wish to make a donation in Linda's honor consider the Rheumatology Department at Boston Medical Center or the Pulmonology Department at Tufts Medical Center. A private celebration of Linda's life is being held on March 23rd in Orleans, MA.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019