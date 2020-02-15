Services
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
1947 - 2020
Lindenwold - On February 14, 2020, Linda (nee Robbins), age 72. Beloved wife of the late James L. Jones, Jr. Loving mother of Jeanette (Jeff) Rufer of Pine Hill and grandmother of Paige and Tyler. Sister of Doris, and the lates Lorraine, Joan, and Alberta. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Linda worked as a clerk for the Gloucester Twp. Schools. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment: Marlton Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
