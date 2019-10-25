Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Linda Miller
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Linda Lee Miller Obituary
Linda Lee Miller, on October 24, 2019, of Cinnaminson; formerly of Stratford. Age 60. Devoted daughter of Lee Miller and the late Richard Miller. Dear sister of Richard Jr. (Kimberly), John (Diane), and Stephen (Gerry). Loved by 16 nieces and nephews. Also survived by many family members and friends. Linda liked playing golf and was an avid reader. She loved animals, especially her 3 dogs and 2 parrots.

There will be a visitation from 4pm to 6pm Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 4pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012 or to Gateway to Cancer Research, 500 Remington Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
