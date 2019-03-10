Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill - RIVARD-

Linda Lee, died on March 7, 2019 at the age of 61 from pancreatic cancer which she courageously fought for two years. Beloved wife of James J. Rivard. Loving mother of Melissa and Jennifer. Loving daughter of Mee Kuen Lee and the late Henry Jun Lee. Dear sister of Eileen Chong, Leland (Joyce) Lee, Diana (Larry) Chang, Aland Lee and pre-deceased brother in law Ben Chong. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Linda graduated from Cherry Hill High School West in 1975. She then earned a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of the Sciences (formerly Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science) in 1980. Linda has been a dedicated pharmacist at Cooper University Hospital Pharmacy since 1981. She was known for her incredible work ethic and love for Cooper Hospital, its employees and patients. Linda will be deeply missed by all, but awaits us in Heaven. Linda and her family are deeply appreciative of all the healthcare workers who provided care over the years and especially to her oncologists Dr. Generosa Grana, Dr. Jamin Morrison, Dr. David Mulvihill and Dr. Mark O'Hara. Viewing will be held Tuesday 6-9 pm and Wednesday 10-11 am at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill followed by Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 am. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, c/o The Cooper Foundation, 3 Cooper Plaza. Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08013. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
