Linda M. Carbo
Lindenwold - On December 22, 2019, Linda (nee Auletto), age 70. Beloved wife of the late John M. Carbo. Survived by children John (Laura) Carbo of Blackwood, Michele (Jim) Wells of Erial, and Nick Carbo of Lindenwold; and 9 grandchildren Gina, Justine, Jamie, Joey, Jimmy, Makayla, Gianna, Vincenzo, and Nicholas. Loving sister of Barbara Auletto, Geno Auletto, and the late Carol Ipri. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday morning 10-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019