Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Atco - Suddenly on January 5, 2020, Linda M. (nee Carns) Keating. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Carns. Beloved wife of 44 years to Robert D. "Bob" Keating. Loving mother of Amy (Pete Augustitus) Keating of New Egypt and Rob Keating of AL. Loving "Nana" of Kennedy, Jameson, Harper and "Little Pete" who is on the way. Loving sister of Debbie Carns of Lindenwold, Cindy (Daniel) DeSorte of Atco, Robert "Bobby" (Donna) Carns of Clementon, the late Walter "Joe" Carns, the late Terri Ann Carns and the late David P. (Marianne) Carns. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday 10am to 12noon followed by funeral services 12noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation private following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Linda's name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
