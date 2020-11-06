1/1
Linda Niewinski
Linda Niewinski

Linda Vennell Raynore Niewinski was born on November 1st, 1946 to her loving parents, Catherine and John R. Vennell. Linda will be remembered as: a dedicated O.R. nurse (graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing School in 1967); a devoted sibling to sisters Kathleen Garwood and Theresa Smith; the beloved wife of Leon James Niewinski; a loving mother to her son, Robert John Raynore; a kind and thoughtful Aunt and Great Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews; and as a fiercely loving, devoted grandmother to her granddaughter, Lauren E. Raynore, whom she raised. She will also be remembered as a devout lover of Diet Pepsi.

Linda was a lifelong resident of South Jersey— until she reconnected with the love of her life and joined him in Brookings, Oregon. It was in Oregon that Linda enjoyed the remainder of her beautiful life. Linda passed away on October 3rd, 2020, and joins in Heaven: her parents; her sister, Theresa; and her son, Bobby.

Those left to cherish her memory include: her loving and devoted husband, Jim Niewinski; her dear "Sissy" and brother in law, Kathleen and Frank Garwood; her brother in law, Dennis Smith; her countless loving nieces and nephews; her adored great nieces and nephews; her granddaughter and fiancé; and her great grandson, Christopher.

Linda's mass and formal celebrations will be held, in New Jersey, in the Spring of 2021. Details to appear at a later date.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
