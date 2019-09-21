Services
Linda S. McDonald Obituary
Linda S. (nee O'Farrell), age 60 of Cherry Hill on September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Andrew. Devoted mother of Christopher (Kristen) Gifford of Voorhees and Andrew McDonald of Haddon Township. Loving grandmother of Joshua and Evelea. Dear sister of Donna (Barry) Hafft of IL. Diane Sexton and Ruth Banford both of GA. Burial services will be private. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
