Linda S. Phillips
Lakeland, FL - Linda S. Phillips, age 69, passed Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Lakeland. Born October 6, 1949 in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Earl R. and Lillia J. (Gerlock) Shoemaker. Linda worked as a machine operator for Thomasville Furniture in Thomasville, NC for many years. She was also a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. Mrs Phillips was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary #6253 in Berlin, NJ for many years. Linda will be remembered as a poetry writer, a published author and a dog lover. Along with her parents Ms. Phillips is preceded in death by Warren H. Gray. Linda is survived by her siblings: Ellen Weaver of Lakeland, FL, Cathy Claycamp (Greg) of Waynesville, NC, Jane Shore (Bill) of Boynton Beach, FL, Doug Gray (Teresa) of Hilton Head, SC, Jay S. Phillips of Lakeland, FL, her step brother, Frank DelPercio (Faith) of Tarpon Springs, FL, along with many nieces nephews and extended family and her latest dog, Jess. Graveside services will be held at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ on Friday, June 14th at 11:00am . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Polk County, Florida.
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019