Linda Wiseley
1952 - 2020
Linda Wiseley

Collingswood - passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020; age 68 years.

Beloved wife of William "Bill" J. Wiseley III. Devoted mother of Zachary Wiseley (Samantha) and Nathaniel Wiseley.

Linda was a lifelong artist, who thrived in all media. She loved music, dance, theater, and comedy. She used her voice as an advocate for peace and love in all things. Linda inspired all she met with her unique styles and perspectives, and encouraged everyone to live with honesty, compassion, and individuality.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 5-6 PM at the Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the South Jersey Cultural Alliance, the ACLU, or any charity which furthers social progress or encourages artistic expression. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
SEP
16
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
