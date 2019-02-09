|
Lindsey Elizabeth Nigro
Moorestown - Lindsey E. Nigro, age 23, passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2019 while on her morning run. She is now with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Lindsey was born and raised in South Jersey and was a Moorestown resident. She was currently working as a math teacher for the Palmyra School District. Lindsey loved to run; she was a marathon runner and a tri-athlete. She ran a marathon in December 2017 and just missed qualifying for the Boston marathon. She also ran several half marathons and Olympic and Sprint triathlons. Lindsey won a number of awards for these races. She even swam 2.4 miles in the Navesink River at Rumson.
Lindsey went countless times to share the gospel of Jesus Christ to many thousands of people. Some believed and were saved. She loved to read her Bible and sing Christian songs.
Lindsey graduated Summa Cum Laude from the College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in May of 2017 with a BA in Mathematics and Statistics. She graduated top in her class with her name on a plaque in the math department. Lindsey won many academic awards while at TCNJ. She was currently working on her Masters Degree in Statistics at Penn State.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, trips to the beach, being outdoors, but most importantly, being with her family. Lindsey was a mentor for Best Buddies at TCNJ and coach for Girls on the Run for 4 years. She was a strong Christian, faithful friend, and touched lives wherever she went. Lindsey was the most loving, kind, and empathetic person. She had an indominable spirit and she loved the Lord Jesus Christ her Saviour with all her heart.
Lindsey is survived by her parents, Mark S. and Lisa A. (nee Murray) Nigro; her sister, Erin O. Nigro and her grandfather, Donald Murray. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4pm immediately followed by her Life Celebration Service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals 212 Ark Road Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will be Private.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 9, 2019