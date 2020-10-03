Lisa A Monroe-Pleau
Pine Hill - On September 30, 2020, Lisa, age 53, beloved wife of Richard Pleau. Loving mother of Janelle and Sierra Pleau. Also survived by brothers Charles, Ronald (Sharon), and Greg; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lisa worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Bellmawr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning 11 am - 12:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.