1/1
Lisa A. Monroe-Pleau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa A Monroe-Pleau

Pine Hill - On September 30, 2020, Lisa, age 53, beloved wife of Richard Pleau. Loving mother of Janelle and Sierra Pleau. Also survived by brothers Charles, Ronald (Sharon), and Greg; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lisa worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Bellmawr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning 11 am - 12:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved