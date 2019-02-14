|
Lisa Anne Romer
Barrington - On Feb. 10, 2019, Lisa (nee Schwinn), age 58. Loving mother of Melissa (Juan) Guerra. Beloved daughter of William and the late Mary Sims. Also survived by brother William Jr.; companion John Pasqualone; many loving aunts, uncles, and nieces; and her cat "Chloe." Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday afternoon 12-1pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 1pm. Interment held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019