Lisa E. Linardo (nee Liberto)
Blue Anchor - NJ passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at home with her husband and sons by her side. Lisa was born in Vineland, NJ and raised in Blue Anchor. She graduated from Edgewood Regional High School in 1979. Lisa worked as a Communications Operator for Winslow Twp. Police from 1980-1990 and later with the NJ State Police on the Atlantic City Expressway from 1990 until 2015 when she retired with 35 years of public safety service. She had a love for animals and after retirement worked part-time at PetPT for Dr. Russell Howe-Smith in Cherry Hill, NJ. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Jeanne Liberto (nee Smith), her Doberman, Zeus, and her first rescue, Duggan. Surviving are her husband Jim and sons Kyle (Christine Einerson) of Lancaster, PA and Alex of Blue Anchor, NJ along with her brother Albert Winstel (Evelyn) of Berlin, NJ, her mother in law Marie Linardo of Mays Landing, NJ and her four furry rescues: Diesel, Loki, Rico, and her little girl, Zena. She will be sadly missed by her friend Bonnie Wendt and her family. Family and friends are invited to attend her mass of Christian Burial Saturday November 28th at 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
.