1/1
Lisa E. (Liberto) Linardo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa E. Linardo (nee Liberto)

Blue Anchor - NJ passed away Monday November 23, 2020 at home with her husband and sons by her side. Lisa was born in Vineland, NJ and raised in Blue Anchor. She graduated from Edgewood Regional High School in 1979. Lisa worked as a Communications Operator for Winslow Twp. Police from 1980-1990 and later with the NJ State Police on the Atlantic City Expressway from 1990 until 2015 when she retired with 35 years of public safety service. She had a love for animals and after retirement worked part-time at PetPT for Dr. Russell Howe-Smith in Cherry Hill, NJ. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Jeanne Liberto (nee Smith), her Doberman, Zeus, and her first rescue, Duggan. Surviving are her husband Jim and sons Kyle (Christine Einerson) of Lancaster, PA and Alex of Blue Anchor, NJ along with her brother Albert Winstel (Evelyn) of Berlin, NJ, her mother in law Marie Linardo of Mays Landing, NJ and her four furry rescues: Diesel, Loki, Rico, and her little girl, Zena. She will be sadly missed by her friend Bonnie Wendt and her family. Family and friends are invited to attend her mass of Christian Burial Saturday November 28th at 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marinella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved