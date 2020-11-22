Lisa M. Gorlewski
Clementon - On November 20, 2020, Lisa (nee Riedel), age 60, beloved wife of Stanley Gorlewski, Jr. Survived by children Stanley (Stacy) Gorlewski III and Kristen Gorlewski; 2 grandchildren Jaxon and Nicholas; father Harry (Philomena) Riedel II; and many loving nieces and nephews. Loving sister of Joseph (Gina), Sandra, the late Harry III, and the late Robert. Lisa worked as a dental assistant for Moorestown Dental. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday morning 9-10 am at the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke's Campus, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park, Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
