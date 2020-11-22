1/
Lisa M. Gorlewski
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa M. Gorlewski

Clementon - On November 20, 2020, Lisa (nee Riedel), age 60, beloved wife of Stanley Gorlewski, Jr. Survived by children Stanley (Stacy) Gorlewski III and Kristen Gorlewski; 2 grandchildren Jaxon and Nicholas; father Harry (Philomena) Riedel II; and many loving nieces and nephews. Loving sister of Joseph (Gina), Sandra, the late Harry III, and the late Robert. Lisa worked as a dental assistant for Moorestown Dental. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday morning 9-10 am at the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke's Campus, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park, Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved