Services
Sacred Heart Church
103 4th St
Riverton, NJ 08077
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
4th Street and Linden ave
Riverton, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
4th Street and Linden ave
Riverton, NJ
View Map
Sea Isle City - Lisa Marie O'Malley (née Kock) of Sea Isle City passed away suddenly on March 17th Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. O'Malley. Loving mother of Mickey O'Malley and Olivia O'Malley. Lisa is also survived by her mother, Winifred Kock, sisters JoAnne Groff and Winifred VanArtsdalen and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Lisa was born in Philadelphia and raised in Palmyra. She will be deeply missed by all family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her life celebration Saturday 10AM at Sacred Heart Church, 4th Street and Linden ave, Riverton followed by her Memorial Mass 11:15AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children (stjude.org) would be appreciated. To share your fondest memories of Lisa please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019
