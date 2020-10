Or Copy this URL to Share

Mt. Laurel - On October 2, 2020, Ken, age 82, beloved husband of the late Mary Davey (nee Mick). Survived by sons Mark & Kenneth, step daughter Tracy Richards, sister Linda Davey, nephew Jason, niece Alexis. Cremation was held privately. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021.









