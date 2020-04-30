|
Loges Walter M (Wally)
Egg Harbor Township - passed away at home on April 29,2020 comforted by loved ones. Wally moved to Egg Harbor Twp. NJ in the late 70's. Born in Audubon and raised in Lindenwold N.J. Graduated from Overbrook Regional High School in 1966. Wally served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a Tank Gunner in Cold War Germany. Wally was a life long Philadelphia sports fan Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, & Sixers good times and bad. Predeceased by his parents Fred & Elsie, his wife for life Blanche and their daughter Dottie. Survived by daughter Josie DiMaio {Tony} of Aston, PA, son Walter F. {Claire} of EHT. Eight grandchildren Brianna, Quinton, Tyler, Hunter, Daisy, Skye, Taylor, Michael. One great-grandson Miles. Many great friends and relatives and of course his dog Freddy. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be limited to immediate family. For condolences to the family visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020