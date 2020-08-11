Lois A. AgliraOf Ocean View, NJ - Formerly of Marlton, NJ., Passed away on August 10, 2020. She was 95 years old. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Aglira. Loving mother of Lawrence J. Hess (the late Jean), John H. Hess, Sr., Patricia Brennan (John) and Joseph R. Hess (JoAnn). Devoted grandmother of Jennifer Hess, Sandra Namako, John Hess, Jr., Stephanie Ann Weinstein, Michael Hess, Christine Stanley, Michael Brennan, Noah Hess and Mark Hess. Great Grandmother of Jackson and Jacob Hess, Blake, Charlotte and Cole Weinstein, Connor, Colton and Cassidy Brennan, Kyrstin, Norah and Kaylin Stanley. Lois was a long-time employee of Campbell Soup Company, serving as secretary to the Vice President. Funeral Services will be held privately.