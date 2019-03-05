|
Lois Craig (Nee Johnson)
Burlington Township - Lois Craig (Nee: Johnson) passed away at the Masonic Village in Burlington Township on Monday at the age of 96. A longtime resident of Hurffville she and her late husband William "Bill" ran the Pipe Shop on Delsea Drive for many years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, enjoyed sewing and quilting and volunteered countless hours at the Masonic Home of NJ. Lois was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Craig, her sister Esther Butler and sister in law Edna Johnson and her 2 nephews: Jeffrey and Ralph Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her brother Ralph W. Johnson; nieces and nephews: Barbara (Frank) Lanzer, Joanne (Scott) Ogilvie, Carol Butler, Wayne (Suzanne) Butler, Cyndi Johnson. A viewing will be held at the Masonic Village of Burlington Chapel, 902 Jacksonville Road at Oxmead Road, Burlington, NJ 08016 on Thursday from 10-11am. A funeral service will begin at 11 with burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Delsea Drive Sewell.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Masonic Village Foundation, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, NJ 08016.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019